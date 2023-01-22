Amp Trading 25.6% Higher Over Last Week (AMP)

Amp (AMP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One Amp token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Amp has traded up 25.6% against the dollar. Amp has a total market capitalization of $178.86 million and $7.07 million worth of Amp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003072 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000273 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000338 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $95.72 or 0.00418874 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000118 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,718.78 or 0.29401892 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.67 or 0.00650591 BTC.
About Amp
Amp’s launch date was September 8th, 2020. Amp’s total supply is 99,213,408,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,271,610,691 tokens. Amp’s official website is amptoken.org. The Reddit community for Amp is https://reddit.com/r/amptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Amp’s official Twitter account is @amptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Amp’s official message board is medium.com/amptoken.
Amp Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amp directly using U.S. dollars.
