Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT) Short Interest Down 20.5% in December

Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 59,600 shares, a drop of 20.5% from the December 15th total of 75,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 331,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Amryt Pharma Stock Performance

AMYT opened at $14.67 on Friday. Amryt Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $5.61 and a fifty-two week high of $14.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $938.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -244.50 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.77.

Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Amryt Pharma had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $61.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Amryt Pharma will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AMYT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Amryt Pharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $14.75 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. SVB Leerink cut Amryt Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. HC Wainwright downgraded Amryt Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Maxim Group cut shares of Amryt Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Amryt Pharma by 66,352.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 11,280 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Amryt Pharma during the second quarter worth $114,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Amryt Pharma during the third quarter worth $134,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Amryt Pharma during the first quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Amryt Pharma by 44.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. 71.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amryt Pharma Company Profile

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing various treatments to help improve the lives of patients with rare and orphan diseases. The company provides metreleptin, an adjunct to diet as replacement therapy to treat the complications of leptin deficiency in patients with congenital or acquired generalized lipodystrophy; oral octreotide, a long-term maintenance therapy in acromegaly patients; and lomitapide, an adjunct to a low-fat diet and other lipid-lowering medicinal products for adults with the Homozygous familial Hypercholesteraemia.

