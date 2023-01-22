Analyzing Security Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SCYT) & OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Security Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SCYT – Get Rating) and OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Security Bancorp and OceanFirst Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Security Bancorp alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Security Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A OceanFirst Financial 0 1 1 0 2.50

OceanFirst Financial has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.51%. Given OceanFirst Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe OceanFirst Financial is more favorable than Security Bancorp.

Risk and Volatility

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Security Bancorp has a beta of 0.1, meaning that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OceanFirst Financial has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

69.8% of OceanFirst Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.9% of OceanFirst Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Security Bancorp and OceanFirst Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Security Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A OceanFirst Financial $490.27 million 2.70 $110.08 million $2.42 9.26

OceanFirst Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Security Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Security Bancorp and OceanFirst Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Security Bancorp N/A N/A N/A OceanFirst Financial 29.90% 9.30% 1.14%

Dividends

Security Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. OceanFirst Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. OceanFirst Financial pays out 33.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. OceanFirst Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. OceanFirst Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

OceanFirst Financial beats Security Bancorp on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Security Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Security Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the management and operation of financial institutions. It operates the following banks: Bank of Crockett, Bank of Halls, Security Bank, and Gates Banking & Trust Co. The company was founded on March 18, 1997 and is headquartered in Halls, TN.

About OceanFirst Financial

(Get Rating)

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers. The company also offers commercial real estate, multi-family, land loans, construction, and commercial and industrial loans; fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgage loans that are secured by one-to-four family residences; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit, student loans, overdraft line of credit, loans on savings accounts, and other consumer loans. In addition, it invests in mortgage-backed securities, securities issued by the U.S. Government and agencies, corporate securities, and other investments. Further, the company offers bankcard, wealth management, and trust and asset management services; and sells alternative investment products and life insurance products. As of December 31, 2021, it operated through its branch office in Toms River; administrative office located in Red Bank and Mount Laurel; 46 additional branch offices and four deposit production facilities located throughout central and southern New Jersey; and commercial loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City, the Philadelphia area, Baltimore, and Boston. The company was founded in 1902 and is based in Red Bank, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Security Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Security Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.