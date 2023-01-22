Andesa Financial Management Inc. Buys 6,963 Shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,963 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Fidelity D & D Bancorp worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 180.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $508,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 239.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 12,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity D & D Bancorp alerts:

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of FDBC traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.32. 7,036 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,038. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.20 and a 52-week high of $52.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.45. The company has a market cap of $260.78 million, a P/E ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.41.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Announces Dividend

Fidelity D & D Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FDBC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.42 million for the quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 17.57%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Fidelity D & D Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity D&D Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for The Fidelity Deposit & Discount Bank, which engages in the provision of traditional banking services. Its offerings include transaction accounts, such as savings, clubs, interest-bearing checking, money market and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and short-and-long term deposit accounts, such as certificates of deposit, commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgages, consumer, home equity and construction loans, trust, investment, and online banking services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity D & D Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity D & D Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.