Andesa Financial Management Inc. Buys Shares of 10,288 Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF by 109.3% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 3,905 shares during the period. Nova R Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $806,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF by 126.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 4,945 shares during the period.

Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

BATS VFMO traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $116.50. 13,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.50.

