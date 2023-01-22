Andesa Financial Management Inc. Has $2.93 Million Holdings in Harbor Disruptive Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:INNO)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Harbor Disruptive Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:INNO – Get Rating) by 280.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 263,712 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 194,336 shares during the quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. owned 0.42% of Harbor Disruptive Innovation ETF worth $2,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Harbor Disruptive Innovation ETF in the second quarter valued at $142,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA INNO traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.71. The stock had a trading volume of 220 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,240. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.81. Harbor Disruptive Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $10.35 and a twelve month high of $17.52.

