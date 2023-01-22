Andesa Financial Management Inc. Purchases 53,669 Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE – Get Rating) by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,162 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,669 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Andesa Financial Management Inc. owned approximately 1.54% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $3,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 35.6% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 70,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 305.0% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 14,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,479. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $34.95 and a 1-year high of $45.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.44.

