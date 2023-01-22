Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Director Sells $65,525.00 in Stock

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.42, for a total value of $65,525.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 267,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,029,741.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Alec Machiels also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 15th, Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $65,437.50.

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $52.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 1.13. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.32 and a 52 week high of $70.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 6.69 and a current ratio of 7.21.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by ($0.27). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 560.92% and a negative return on equity of 194.70%. The business had revenue of $22.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.82 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on APLS shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Wedbush cut their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.23.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APLS. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $70,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

