Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Short Interest Down 8.8% in December

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,170,000 shares, a decline of 8.8% from the December 15th total of 10,050,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APLS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.23.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

APLS stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.05. The stock had a trading volume of 881,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,853. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 7.21 and a quick ratio of 6.69. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $33.32 and a 1-year high of $70.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.63.

Insider Activity

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by ($0.27). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 560.92% and a negative return on equity of 194.70%. The firm had revenue of $22.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.82 million. Equities research analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Adam J. Townsend sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.54, for a total value of $292,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,511,775.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $557,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 963,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,786,856.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Adam J. Townsend sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.54, for a total transaction of $292,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,511,775.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,700 shares of company stock valued at $4,374,870. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APLS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 315,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,029,000 after acquiring an additional 17,287 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $820,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 16,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

Featured Stories

