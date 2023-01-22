Apollo Currency (APL) One Day Volume Hits $514,144.25

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. Apollo Currency has a market cap of $10.56 million and $514,144.25 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00077284 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00059152 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00010603 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001096 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00024430 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004433 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

Apollo Currency (CRYPTO:APL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official message board is apollofintech.medium.com. The official website for Apollo Currency is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

