Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) PT Lowered to $46.00 at KeyCorp

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by KeyCorp from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

APPN has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Appian in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Appian from $71.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Appian from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of Appian from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $37.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Appian from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.33.

Get Appian alerts:

Appian Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of Appian stock opened at $38.61 on Wednesday. Appian has a twelve month low of $29.80 and a twelve month high of $66.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.60 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.71 and its 200 day moving average is $42.78.

Insider Activity

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.27). Appian had a negative return on equity of 53.25% and a negative net margin of 31.83%. The business had revenue of $117.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Appian will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher Winters sold 4,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $145,993.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 45,210 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,224. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Christopher Winters sold 4,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total value of $145,993.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 45,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,224. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $115,893.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 161,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,946,926.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 627,731 shares of company stock worth $23,493,685 and have sold 7,786 shares worth $275,579. Company insiders own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Appian

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Appian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkwood LLC purchased a new stake in Appian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Appian in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Appian by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Appian in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

Appian Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.