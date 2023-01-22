Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Short Interest Update

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,320,000 shares, an increase of 13.4% from the December 15th total of 3,810,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APTV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Aptiv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Aptiv from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $151.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.44.

Aptiv Stock Up 2.9 %

APTV stock traded up $2.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $104.08. 1,943,251 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,585,212. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market cap of $28.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.97. Aptiv has a 1-year low of $77.96 and a 1-year high of $147.05.

Insider Activity

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aptiv will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total value of $635,441.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 559,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,317,655.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aptiv

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,445,738 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,302,952,000 after acquiring an additional 290,865 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,274,779 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $803,590,000 after buying an additional 98,189 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 2.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,609,715 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $673,366,000 after buying an additional 241,729 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 1.1% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,906,207 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $526,066,000 after buying an additional 61,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 0.5% in the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,209,526 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $464,012,000 after buying an additional 25,111 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

Further Reading

