Arcblock Price Tops $0.12 on Major Exchanges (ABT)

Arcblock (ABT) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 22nd. During the last week, Arcblock has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar. Arcblock has a market capitalization of $11.79 million and $290,426.00 worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arcblock token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000530 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Arcblock alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003093 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.86 or 0.00421683 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,658.20 or 0.29599028 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $148.54 or 0.00660335 BTC.

About Arcblock

Arcblock launched on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @arcblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Arcblock is https://reddit.com/r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io.

Buying and Selling Arcblock

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses.ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arcblock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arcblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arcblock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arcblock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.