Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Short Interest Update

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,740,000 shares, an increase of 11.8% from the December 15th total of 4,240,000 shares. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 951,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $82.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.22.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $33.76 on Friday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $26.81 and a 1-year high of $56.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.66.

Insider Activity

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ARWR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $31.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.60 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.23% and a negative net margin of 71.01%. Sell-side analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $584,805.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,744,085. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director William D. Waddill sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $96,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,950 shares in the company, valued at $868,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $584,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,744,085. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,966 shares of company stock worth $4,050,435. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 65.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia; ARO-HSD, which is completed phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC2, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of dyslipidemia cystic fibrosis; ARO-C3 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of complement component 3; ARO-DUX4, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of COVID-19; ARO-RAGE, which is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive or inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MMP7 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial for treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

Further Reading

