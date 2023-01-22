ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Coverage Initiated at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ASML. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ASML from €650.00 ($706.52) to €700.00 ($760.87) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. KBC Securities downgraded shares of ASML from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of ASML to a positive rating and raised their price target for the stock from $510.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ASML from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of ASML from $510.00 to $665.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ASML presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $696.46.

ASML stock opened at $648.85 on Wednesday. ASML has a 52-week low of $363.15 and a 52-week high of $721.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $594.78 and a 200-day moving average of $525.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.88, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 70.86%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that ASML will post 14.63 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 275.0% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 18.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

