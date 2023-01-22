Assura (OTCMKTS:ARSSF) Price Target Cut to GBX 56

Assura (OTCMKTS:ARSSF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 62 ($0.76) to GBX 56 ($0.68) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

ARSSF has been the subject of several other reports. Peel Hunt upgraded Assura to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Panmure Gordon upgraded Assura from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Assura from GBX 75 ($0.92) to GBX 65 ($0.79) in a report on Friday, December 2nd.

Assura Stock Performance

Shares of ARSSF stock opened at $0.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.70. Assura has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $0.96.

Assura Company Profile

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

