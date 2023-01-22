Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IONM) Short Interest Update

Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IONM – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, a decrease of 21.5% from the December 15th total of 37,600 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 117,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Roth Capital reduced their target price on Assure from $5.50 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th.

NASDAQ:IONM traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,132. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 8.68 and a current ratio of 8.68. Assure has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $8.15.

Assure ( NASDAQ:IONM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 million. Assure had a negative net margin of 40.19% and a negative return on equity of 34.29%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Assure will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Preston T. Parsons sold 99,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.29, for a total value of $28,710.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,976,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,153,329.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO John C. Price acquired 67,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.60 per share, with a total value of $40,627.80. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,847.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Preston T. Parsons sold 99,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.29, for a total value of $28,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,976,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,153,329.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 234,000 shares of company stock worth $65,280. Company insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Assure stock. Empery Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IONM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 56,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Empery Asset Management LP owned about 0.43% of Assure at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

Assure Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technical and professional intraoperative neuromonitoring surgical support services primarily associated with spine and head surgeries. It delivers various clinical and operational services, including scheduling of the interoperative neurophysiologist and supervising practitioner, real time monitoring, patient advocacy, and billing services to support surgeons and medical facilities during invasive procedures.

