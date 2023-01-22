AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Purchased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $8,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 129.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $69.15 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $52.65 and a twelve month high of $72.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.21, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on AZN shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.44) to GBX 126 ($1.54) in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £120 ($146.43) to £118 ($143.99) in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9,510.67.

About AstraZeneca

(Get Rating)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Read More

