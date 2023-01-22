Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) Short Interest Down 14.8% in December

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, a decrease of 14.8% from the December 15th total of 1,960,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 463,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Insider Activity at Atea Pharmaceuticals

In other Atea Pharmaceuticals news, Director Franklin M. Berger sold 16,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total transaction of $83,416.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 778,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,301.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Franklin M. Berger sold 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total transaction of $131,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 794,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,091,772.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Franklin M. Berger sold 16,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total transaction of $83,416.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 778,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,301.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atea Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVIR. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 123.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 78.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:AVIR traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $4.90. The stock had a trading volume of 321,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,441. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.18 and a 12-month high of $9.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.68 and a 200 day moving average of $6.17. The stock has a market cap of $408.12 million, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.19.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.34. On average, equities analysts predict that Atea Pharmaceuticals will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, an antiviral drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

