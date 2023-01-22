Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ATLCL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ATLCL – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the December 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.70. The stock had a trading volume of 8,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,538. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.54. Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 1 year low of $19.01 and a 1 year high of $25.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3828 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.

