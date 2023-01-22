Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,000 shares, a drop of 11.6% from the December 15th total of 43,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Atrion Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of ATRI stock traded up $20.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $679.00. 3,411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,948. Atrion has a 1 year low of $534.99 and a 1 year high of $783.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $599.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $611.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 35.09 and a beta of 0.30.

Get Atrion alerts:

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $44.63 million for the quarter. Atrion had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 19.24%.

Atrion Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $2.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $8.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Atrion’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atrion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Insider Activity at Atrion

In related news, CFO Jeffery Strickland sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 22.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Atrion

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Atrion during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Atrion during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Atrion during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Atrion by 44.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 134 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Atrion in the third quarter worth $106,000. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atrion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atrion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.