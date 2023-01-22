Augur Market Capitalization Hits $67.40 Million (REP)

Augur (REP) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One Augur token can now be bought for about $6.13 or 0.00026723 BTC on popular exchanges. Augur has a market capitalization of $67.40 million and approximately $67.46 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Augur has traded 12.1% higher against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003060 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000274 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000340 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.44 or 0.00420851 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000118 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6,769.60 or 0.29540633 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $146.12 or 0.00637627 BTC.
About Augur
Augur’s launch date was November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Augur is https://reddit.com/r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Augur is www.augur.net. Augur’s official Twitter account is @augurproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Augur Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Augur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Augur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Augur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Augur and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.