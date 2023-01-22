Augur Price Hits $5.99 (REP)

Augur (REP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One Augur token can currently be bought for about $5.99 or 0.00026569 BTC on popular exchanges. Augur has a market capitalization of $65.94 million and approximately $67.64 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Augur has traded 10.3% higher against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003077 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000272 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000338 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.63 or 0.00418696 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000121 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,642.66 or 0.29389371 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $146.43 or 0.00647856 BTC.
About Augur
Augur was first traded on November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. Augur’s official website is www.augur.net. The Reddit community for Augur is https://reddit.com/r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Augur’s official Twitter account is @augurproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Augur
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Augur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Augur using one of the exchanges listed above.
