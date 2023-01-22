Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Grandfield & Dodd LLC

Grandfield & Dodd LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,433 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the period. Autodesk comprises approximately 2.0% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Grandfield & Dodd LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Autodesk worth $24,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 39.7% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 12,357 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,509 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the 3rd quarter valued at $402,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 5.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 54,236 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $10,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 32.9% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 291 shares of the software company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 6.7% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 200,591 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,470,000 after buying an additional 12,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk stock traded up $9.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $205.90. 1,248,440 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 964,378. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.76, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.20 and a fifty-two week high of $252.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $197.45 and its 200-day moving average is $200.88.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.04). Autodesk had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 108.29%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 22nd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to repurchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Autodesk from $264.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk to $177.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Autodesk from $255.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.00.

In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total transaction of $147,911.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,195 shares in the company, valued at $3,359,652.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total transaction of $147,911.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,359,652.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 394 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.66, for a total value of $77,090.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,458.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,672 shares of company stock valued at $524,213. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

