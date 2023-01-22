Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX) Short Interest Down 15.0% in December

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,700 shares, a drop of 15.0% from the December 15th total of 40,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Avalo Therapeutics Stock Down 0.4 %
Avalo Therapeutics stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.90. 3,484 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,307. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.35. Avalo Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.42 and a one year high of $12.60.
Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $1.37. The firm had revenue of $14.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 million. Avalo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 950.78% and a negative net margin of 293.77%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avalo Therapeutics will post -2.66 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avalo Therapeutics
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVTX. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $506,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Avalo Therapeutics by 819.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 367,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 327,241 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Avalo Therapeutics by 23.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 649,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 124,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. 67.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Avalo Therapeutics
Avalo Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidates include CERC-801, CERC-802, and CERC-803, which are therapies for inherited metabolic disorders known as congenital disorders of glycosylation.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Avalo Therapeutics (AVTX)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/16 – 1/20
- Does Old Dominion Show That Trucking Is Hitting The Brakes?
- Nordstrom Puts Fear Of Markdowns Into Retail Sector
- Exxon Mobil Stock: Within Striking Distance Of Buy Point
- High-Dividend-Yielding BHP Sees China Driving ’23 Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Avalo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.