Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX) Short Interest Down 15.0% in December

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,700 shares, a drop of 15.0% from the December 15th total of 40,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Avalo Therapeutics Stock Down 0.4 %

Avalo Therapeutics stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.90. 3,484 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,307. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.35. Avalo Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.42 and a one year high of $12.60.

Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $1.37. The firm had revenue of $14.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 million. Avalo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 950.78% and a negative net margin of 293.77%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avalo Therapeutics will post -2.66 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avalo Therapeutics

Separately, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Avalo Therapeutics to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVTX. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $506,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Avalo Therapeutics by 819.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 367,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 327,241 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Avalo Therapeutics by 23.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 649,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 124,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. 67.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avalo Therapeutics

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidates include CERC-801, CERC-802, and CERC-803, which are therapies for inherited metabolic disorders known as congenital disorders of glycosylation.

