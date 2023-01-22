Avalon GloboCare (ALBT) vs. Its Peers Critical Analysis

Avalon GloboCare (NASDAQ:ALBT – Get Rating) is one of 60 publicly-traded companies in the “Management consulting services” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Avalon GloboCare to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Avalon GloboCare and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Avalon GloboCare $1.39 million -$9.09 million -2.57 Avalon GloboCare Competitors $1.54 billion $108.15 million 13.44

Avalon GloboCare’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Avalon GloboCare. Avalon GloboCare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

0.9% of Avalon GloboCare shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.3% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 64.0% of Avalon GloboCare shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 29.4% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Avalon GloboCare and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avalon GloboCare 0 0 0 0 N/A Avalon GloboCare Competitors 54 447 962 15 2.63

As a group, “Management consulting services” companies have a potential upside of 46.83%. Given Avalon GloboCare’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Avalon GloboCare has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Avalon GloboCare and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avalon GloboCare -955.48% -460.58% -97.43% Avalon GloboCare Competitors -56.87% -79.82% -7.02%

Volatility & Risk

Avalon GloboCare has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avalon GloboCare’s competitors have a beta of 1.76, suggesting that their average stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Avalon GloboCare competitors beat Avalon GloboCare on 8 of the 9 factors compared.

About Avalon GloboCare

Avalon GloboCare Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development of biotechnology and the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Operating, Medical Related Consulting Services, and Development Services & Sales of Developed Products. It offers regenerative medicine, cell-based immunotherapy, exosome technology, and rehabilitation medicine through Avalon Cell and Avalon Rehab platforms. The company was founded on July 28, 2014 and is headquartered in Freehold, NJ.

