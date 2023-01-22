Avalon GloboCare (ALBT) vs. Its Peers Critical Analysis

Avalon GloboCare (NASDAQ:ALBT – Get Rating) is one of 60 public companies in the “Management consulting services” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Avalon GloboCare to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Avalon GloboCare and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Avalon GloboCare
|$1.39 million
|-$9.09 million
|-2.57
|Avalon GloboCare Competitors
|$1.54 billion
|$108.15 million
|13.44
Avalon GloboCare’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Avalon GloboCare. Avalon GloboCare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of current recommendations for Avalon GloboCare and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Avalon GloboCare
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Avalon GloboCare Competitors
|54
|447
|962
|15
|2.63
As a group, “Management consulting services” companies have a potential upside of 46.83%. Given Avalon GloboCare’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Avalon GloboCare has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.
Profitability
This table compares Avalon GloboCare and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Avalon GloboCare
|-955.48%
|-460.58%
|-97.43%
|Avalon GloboCare Competitors
|-56.87%
|-79.82%
|-7.02%
Volatility and Risk
Avalon GloboCare has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avalon GloboCare’s rivals have a beta of 1.76, indicating that their average share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
Avalon GloboCare rivals beat Avalon GloboCare on 8 of the 9 factors compared.
About Avalon GloboCare
Avalon GloboCare Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development of biotechnology and the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Operating, Medical Related Consulting Services, and Development Services & Sales of Developed Products. It offers regenerative medicine, cell-based immunotherapy, exosome technology, and rehabilitation medicine through Avalon Cell and Avalon Rehab platforms. The company was founded on July 28, 2014 and is headquartered in Freehold, NJ.
Receive News & Ratings for Avalon GloboCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalon GloboCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.