Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.
Avino Silver & Gold Mines Trading Up 4.3 %
Shares of ASM stock opened at $0.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.61. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 12 month low of $0.48 and a 12 month high of $1.06.
About Avino Silver & Gold Mines
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Avino Silver & Gold Mines (ASM)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/16 – 1/20
- Does Old Dominion Show That Trucking Is Hitting The Brakes?
- Nordstrom Puts Fear Of Markdowns Into Retail Sector
- Exxon Mobil Stock: Within Striking Distance Of Buy Point
- High-Dividend-Yielding BHP Sees China Driving ’23 Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.