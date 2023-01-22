Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO) Short Interest Update

Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a growth of 16.0% from the December 15th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on AZYO. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Aziyo Biologics from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Aziyo Biologics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Aziyo Biologics Price Performance

Shares of AZYO stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.00. 14,710 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,468. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of -0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.22. Aziyo Biologics has a 52-week low of $3.37 and a 52-week high of $9.01.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aziyo Biologics

Aziyo Biologics ( NASDAQ:AZYO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.07). Aziyo Biologics had a negative net margin of 77.08% and a negative return on equity of 1,819.23%. The firm had revenue of $12.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aziyo Biologics will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Highcape Capital, L.P. acquired 735,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.75 per share, with a total value of $3,491,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,597,604 shares in the company, valued at $26,588,619. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Matthew Ferguson purchased 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.65 per share, with a total value of $102,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,259.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Highcape Capital, L.P. bought 735,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.75 per share, for a total transaction of $3,491,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,597,604 shares in the company, valued at $26,588,619. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 768,098 shares of company stock valued at $3,637,112. Company insiders own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Aziyo Biologics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aziyo Biologics stock. Endurant Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,139,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,749 shares during the period. Aziyo Biologics comprises approximately 2.7% of Endurant Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Endurant Capital Management LP owned 8.37% of Aziyo Biologics worth $8,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

About Aziyo Biologics

Aziyo Biologics, Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo that combines the envelope with antibiotics and is designed to reduce the risk of infection following surgical implantation of an electronic device.

