AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) Short Interest Update

AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 484,300 shares, a decline of 6.6% from the December 15th total of 518,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 174,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AZZ by 69.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of AZZ by 659.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of AZZ by 563.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of AZZ during the second quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in AZZ by 34.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AZZ stock remained flat at $40.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. 126,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,776. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.68. AZZ has a 1 year low of $30.21 and a 1 year high of $50.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

AZZ ( NYSE:AZZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.05). AZZ had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a positive return on equity of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $373.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 176.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that AZZ will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 27th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is presently -64.76%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of AZZ from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Sidoti upgraded AZZ from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AZZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

AZZ Inc offers galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings.

