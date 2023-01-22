Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI) Price Target Raised to C$36.00 at CIBC

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI – Get Rating) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BDGI. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$38.50 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$36.53.

TSE:BDGI opened at C$31.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.85, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$27.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$29.42. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a 1 year low of C$22.54 and a 1 year high of C$33.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Badger Infrastructure Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.65%.

In other news, Director Glen Dawson Roane acquired 10,000 shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$29.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$295,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,400 shares in the company, valued at C$3,345,300. In other news, Senior Officer Tracey Lynn Wallace bought 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$24.77 per share, with a total value of C$59,448.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$59,448. Also, Director Glen Dawson Roane purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$29.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$295,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 113,400 shares in the company, valued at C$3,345,300. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 54,500 shares of company stock worth $1,439,118.

About Badger Infrastructure Solutions

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; slot trenching services; and service repair pits for gas service tie-in, electric cable fault repair, water main and service repair, and telecom splice applications.

