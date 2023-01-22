Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Short Interest Update

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,070,000 shares, a growth of 10.9% from the December 15th total of 29,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.6 days. Currently, 13.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Ballard Power Systems Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of BLDP stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,404,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,656,156. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 13.65 and a current ratio of 14.44. Ballard Power Systems has a twelve month low of $4.43 and a twelve month high of $12.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.47.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 182.86% and a negative return on equity of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $21.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ballard Power Systems

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. National Bank Financial downgraded Ballard Power Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Ballard Power Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ballard Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.74.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLDP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,604,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,660,000 after buying an additional 237,435 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,374,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,778,000 after acquiring an additional 32,634 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 580.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,352,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859,528 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,157,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,067,000 after purchasing an additional 906,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,988,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.97% of the company’s stock.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

Featured Articles

