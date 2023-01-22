Barclays Analysts Give Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) a €158.10 Price Target

Barclays set a €158.10 ($171.85) target price on Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

HNR1 has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €194.00 ($210.87) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €185.00 ($201.09) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €210.00 ($228.26) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €220.00 ($239.13) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €225.00 ($244.57) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Wednesday.

Hannover Rück Stock Performance

Shares of HNR1 stock opened at €188.70 ($205.11) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €183.40 and its 200-day moving average price is €162.30. Hannover Rück has a one year low of €94.75 ($102.99) and a one year high of €116.37 ($126.49).

Hannover Rück Company Profile

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

