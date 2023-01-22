Barclays Analysts Give Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) a C$29.00 Price Target

Barclays set a C$29.00 price objective on Parex Resources (TSE:PXT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

PXT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$28.00 target price on Parex Resources and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Haywood Securities decreased their price objective on Parex Resources from C$36.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Parex Resources from C$29.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Parex Resources from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday, January 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$30.29.

PXT stock opened at C$22.89 on Wednesday. Parex Resources has a twelve month low of C$17.81 and a twelve month high of C$30.44. The company has a market cap of C$2.50 billion and a PE ratio of 4.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$19.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$20.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Parex Resources ( TSE:PXT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.41 by C($0.64). The company had revenue of C$528.94 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Parex Resources will post 6.6803584 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Parex Resources’s payout ratio is currently 10.99%.

In other news, Senior Officer Kenneth George Pinsky sold 17,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.55, for a total value of C$354,487.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 359,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,380,779.10.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 6,521,632 gross acres. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 198,825 million barrels of oil equivalent.

