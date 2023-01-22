Barclays Begins Coverage on Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF)

Barclays began coverage on shares of Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TRMLF. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$117.00 to C$112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$100.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Tourmaline Oil in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$90.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$100.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th.

Shares of Tourmaline Oil stock opened at $51.31 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.76 and a 200-day moving average of $55.72. Tourmaline Oil has a 1-year low of $32.49 and a 1-year high of $63.94.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.4923 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 12.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 23rd. This is a boost from Tourmaline Oil’s previous dividend of $0.19.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

