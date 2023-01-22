Barclays Increases Pgs Asa (OTC:PGEJF) Price Target to $11.00

Pgs Asa (OTC:PGEJF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
Pgs Asa Stock Performance
Shares of PGEJF opened at C$0.84 on Wednesday. Pgs Asa has a 52-week low of C$0.21 and a 52-week high of C$0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.66 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.69.
Pgs Asa Company Profile
