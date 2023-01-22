Barclays Increases Pgs Asa (OTC:PGEJF) Price Target to $11.00

Pgs Asa (OTC:PGEJF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Pgs Asa Stock Performance

Shares of PGEJF opened at C$0.84 on Wednesday. Pgs Asa has a 52-week low of C$0.21 and a 52-week high of C$0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.66 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.69.

Pgs Asa Company Profile

See Also

PGS ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a marine geophysical company primarily in Norway. The company provides a range of seismic and reservoir services, including data acquisition, imaging, interpretation, and field evaluation to oil and gas companies. It also operates in the Asia Pacific, Canada, Egypt, the Americas, Angola, the United Kingdom, Ukraine, Brazil, South Africa, other African countries, the Middle East, and internationally.

