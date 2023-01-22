Barclays Initiates Coverage on Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF)

Barclays started coverage on shares of Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. TD Securities increased their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$15.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Whitecap Resources Stock Performance

SPGYF opened at $8.35 on Wednesday. Whitecap Resources has a 12 month low of $5.83 and a 12 month high of $10.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.35.

Whitecap Resources Increases Dividend

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.0361 dividend. This is an increase from Whitecap Resources’s previous dividend of $0.03. This represents a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th.

Whitecap Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It focuses on the Boundary Lake, Valhalla, West Central Alberta, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. The company was founded by Grant B. Fagerheim on June 3, 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

