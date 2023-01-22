Base Resources (LON:BSE) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $15.34

Shares of Base Resources Limited (LON:BSE – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 15.34 ($0.19) and traded as low as GBX 12.51 ($0.15). Base Resources shares last traded at GBX 13.30 ($0.16), with a volume of 91,172 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 35 ($0.43) target price on shares of Base Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Base Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 3.81. The stock has a market capitalization of £156.68 million and a PE ratio of 221.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 12.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 15.33.

Base Resources Limited operates as mineral sand developer and producer in Africa. It operates through Kwale Operation, Toliara Project, and Other segments. The company produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya; and develops the Toliara project located in Madagascar.

