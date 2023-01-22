Basf (ETR:BAS) PT Set at €60.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($65.22) price target on Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BAS has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($59.78) price target on shares of Basf in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €67.00 ($72.83) price target on shares of Basf in a report on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €61.00 ($66.30) price target on shares of Basf in a report on Friday, September 30th. Barclays set a €62.00 ($67.39) price target on shares of Basf in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($59.78) price target on shares of Basf in a report on Thursday, January 12th.

Get Basf alerts:

Basf Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of BAS opened at €52.46 ($57.02) on Wednesday. Basf has a twelve month low of €37.90 ($41.20) and a twelve month high of €69.15 ($75.16). The firm has a market capitalization of $48.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €49.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is €45.14.

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.