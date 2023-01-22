BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) Now Covered by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

BESIY has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of BE Semiconductor Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an underweight rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of BE Semiconductor Industries from €60.00 ($65.22) to €66.00 ($71.74) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of BE Semiconductor Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BE Semiconductor Industries has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.00.

Shares of BESIY stock opened at $68.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.30 and a 200-day moving average of $54.42. The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. BE Semiconductor Industries has a 12-month low of $38.10 and a 12-month high of $93.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.56.

BE Semiconductor Industries ( OTCMKTS:BESIY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BE Semiconductor Industries had a net margin of 35.41% and a return on equity of 41.35%. The company had revenue of $170.12 million during the quarter.

BE Semiconductor Industries NV engages in the development, manufacturing, marketing, sales, and service of semiconductor assembly equipment for the global semiconductor and electronics industries. Its products and services include machines conversion kits and upgrades; installation, start-up, and training services; spare parts; and extended warranty.

