Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI) Short Interest Down 21.9% in December

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,300 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the December 15th total of 59,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BBGI. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Beasley Broadcast Group to $1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Beasley Broadcast Group in a research report on Monday, January 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group Stock Up 5.8 %

BBGI traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.09. 27,867 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,083. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $2.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beasley Broadcast Group

Beasley Broadcast Group ( NASDAQ:BBGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 2.66% and a negative net margin of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $63.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.05 million.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Beasley Broadcast Group by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 214,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 762,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares during the period. 10.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Beasley Broadcast Group

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, operates radio stations in the United States. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League. The company was founded by George G. Beasley in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, FL.

