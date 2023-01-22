Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Holdings Increased by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,784 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $4,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 108.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,814,411 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,610,557,000 after buying an additional 13,965,418 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,449,396 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,343,440,000 after buying an additional 292,766 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,219,559 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,286,779,000 after purchasing an additional 725,606 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,648,455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $590,155,000 after purchasing an additional 25,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,309,921 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $569,465,000 after purchasing an additional 363,641 shares during the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BDX opened at $253.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $72.15 billion, a PE ratio of 43.16, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $247.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.87. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $215.90 and a 52 week high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 61.90%.

BDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $319.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.82.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

