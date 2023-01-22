Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Bought by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,948 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $13,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 108.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,814,411 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,610,557,000 after acquiring an additional 13,965,418 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 5.7% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,449,396 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,343,440,000 after acquiring an additional 292,766 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,219,559 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,286,779,000 after buying an additional 725,606 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,648,455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $590,155,000 after buying an additional 25,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,309,921 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $569,465,000 after buying an additional 363,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

BDX opened at $253.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $72.15 billion, a PE ratio of 43.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $247.74 and a 200-day moving average of $243.87. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $215.90 and a fifty-two week high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 9.16%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.90%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BDX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $319.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Becton, Dickinson and to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.82.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

