BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Short Interest Update

BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,470,000 shares, a drop of 12.1% from the December 15th total of 6,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 913,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BRBR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on BellRing Brands from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on BellRing Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen assumed coverage on BellRing Brands in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BellRing Brands from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on BellRing Brands in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BellRing Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BellRing Brands

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in BellRing Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 70.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 1,612.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 1,839.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 3,237 shares in the last quarter. 92.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BellRing Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BRBR traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.30. 983,702 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 919,054. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.86. BellRing Brands has a fifty-two week low of $20.20 and a fifty-two week high of $28.95.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $379.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.75 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 6.00%. Equities research analysts predict that BellRing Brands will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

