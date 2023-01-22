Benchmark Begins Coverage on NOV (NYSE:NOV)

Benchmark began coverage on shares of NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised NOV from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Redburn Partners reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of NOV in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised NOV from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on NOV to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on NOV in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NOV has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.67.

NOV Stock Up 2.7 %

NYSE:NOV opened at $23.11 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.30. NOV has a 52-week low of $13.98 and a 52-week high of $24.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 770.59 and a beta of 1.83.

NOV Announces Dividend

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.07). NOV had a return on equity of 0.54% and a net margin of 0.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that NOV will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 666.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 4,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total value of $106,002.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,484,872.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 4,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total value of $106,002.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,484,872.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Isaac H. Joseph sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total value of $56,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 190,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,340,212.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NOV

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NOV in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in NOV by 288.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,531 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in NOV by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in NOV by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,638 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in NOV in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOV Company Profile

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

See Also

