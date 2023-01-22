Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) Short Interest Up 24.7% in December

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 610,000 shares, an increase of 24.7% from the December 15th total of 489,100 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 168,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BHE has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Benchmark Electronics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Benchmark Electronics from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Insider Activity at Benchmark Electronics

In other Benchmark Electronics news, Director Jeffrey Stephen Mccreary sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total value of $866,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,385,442.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Benchmark Electronics Stock Up 0.1 %

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Benchmark Electronics by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,052,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,562,000 after purchasing an additional 216,934 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 5.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,066,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,834,000 after acquiring an additional 215,272 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 42.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 291,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,579,000 after acquiring an additional 87,090 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 46.7% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 265,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,583,000 after acquiring an additional 84,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 3.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,905,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,763,000 after acquiring an additional 83,980 shares during the last quarter. 93.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BHE traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.64. The company had a trading volume of 111,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,819. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Benchmark Electronics has a one year low of $21.11 and a one year high of $30.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.82.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 2.15%. The firm had revenue of $771.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Benchmark Electronics will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Benchmark Electronics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

About Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

