Berenberg Bank Lowers Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) Price Target to GBX 1,930

Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,000 ($24.41) to GBX 1,930 ($23.55) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Entain from GBX 1,800 ($21.96) to GBX 1,892 ($23.09) in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on Entain from GBX 1,950 ($23.79) to GBX 1,450 ($17.69) in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Entain in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Entain from GBX 2,050 ($25.02) to GBX 2,270 ($27.70) in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Entain from GBX 2,025 ($24.71) to GBX 1,900 ($23.18) in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Entain Price Performance

OTCMKTS GMVHF opened at $18.91 on Wednesday. Entain has a 1-year low of $11.70 and a 1-year high of $22.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.62 and a 200-day moving average of $14.98.

Entain Company Profile

Entain Plc engages in the provision of online sports betting and gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Online, UK Retail, European Retail, Corporate, and Other. The Other segment comprises betting and gaming activities from online and mobile operations, Sports Brands include bwin, Coral, Crystalbet, Eurobet, Ladbrokes and Sportingbet; Gaming Brands include Casino Club, Foxy Bingo, Gala, Gioco Digitale, partypoker and PartyCasino.

