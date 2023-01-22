Beta Finance Trading 6.3% Higher Over Last Week (BETA)

Beta Finance (BETA) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. One Beta Finance token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0852 or 0.00000373 BTC on major exchanges. Beta Finance has a total market capitalization of $55.15 million and $4.29 million worth of Beta Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Beta Finance has traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Beta Finance Token Profile

Beta Finance was first traded on October 8th, 2021. Beta Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 646,969,697 tokens. The official message board for Beta Finance is medium.com/beta-finance. Beta Finance’s official Twitter account is @beta_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beta Finance is betafinance.org.

Beta Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beta Finance is a permissionless money market for borrowing, lending, and shorting crypto assets. This means that anyone at anytime is able to create a money market for any crypto asset.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beta Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

