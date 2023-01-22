BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Shares Purchased by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) by 730.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 495,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 436,070 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in BigCommerce were worth $7,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BIGC. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in BigCommerce by 36.5% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 4,323,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,105 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BigCommerce during the second quarter worth approximately $11,170,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of BigCommerce by 150.9% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,014,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,440,000 after acquiring an additional 610,315 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BigCommerce by 64.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 965,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,146,000 after acquiring an additional 379,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of BigCommerce by 39.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,151,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,218,000 after acquiring an additional 324,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BIGC opened at $10.84 on Friday. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.74 and a 12 month high of $34.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.46.

BigCommerce ( NASDAQ:BIGC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.03. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 51.99% and a negative return on equity of 89.29%. The firm had revenue of $72.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.68 million. Equities analysts anticipate that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert Kaloustian sold 3,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $38,776.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,330.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BIGC. Truist Financial lowered shares of BigCommerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of BigCommerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.77.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

