Bitcoin Latinum (LTNM) Price Reaches $0.13 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin Latinum (LTNM) traded down 30.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. One Bitcoin Latinum token can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000585 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Latinum has a market capitalization of $76.81 million and approximately $5.79 worth of Bitcoin Latinum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Latinum has traded down 57.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003064 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000270 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000335 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.69 or 0.00414726 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,646.46 or 0.29110686 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.34 or 0.00697889 BTC.

Bitcoin Latinum Token Profile

Bitcoin Latinum launched on September 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Latinum’s total supply is 20,958,883 tokens. Bitcoin Latinum’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinlatinum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin Latinum is medium.com/bitcoinlatinum. The official website for Bitcoin Latinum is www.bitcoinlatinum.com.

Bitcoin Latinum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Latinum is an insured asset-backed cryptocurrency. Latinum plans to bring better digital transactions to high-growth markets such as Media, Gaming, Telecommunication, and Cloud Computing.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Latinum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Latinum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Latinum using one of the exchanges listed above.

